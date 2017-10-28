WGC Champions: Dustin Johnson takes six-shot lead in Shanghai

Johnson carded a 68 despite a double bogey on the 10th

WGC-HSBC Champions second-round leaderboard -17 D Johnson (US); -11 B Koepka (US); -10 H Stenson (Swe); -9 B Harman (US), J Rose (Eng); -8 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa), P Uihlein, K Stanley (US) Selected others: -7 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -6 P Dunne (Ire); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng); -4 (P Casey (Eng); -3 M Southgate (Eng); -1 J Day (Aus) Full leaderboard

Dustin Johnson extended his lead to six shots after three rounds of the WGC Champions in Shanghai.

The world number one carded a four-under-par 68, which included seven birdies, a bogey and a double bogey, to move to 17 under.

Fellow American Brooks Koepka, who shot a 73, remains second on 11 under.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who went round in 69, is one stroke behind, while England's Justin Rose is joint fourth on nine under after a 72.

Koepka, who led after the first round and was one shot behind Johnson after the second, began the third round with three birdies.

He briefly regained the lead as Johnson opened with a bogey, birdie and a par, but fell away dramatically thanks to a triple bogey on the par-five eighth hole in addition to three bogeys.