Sanderson Farms Championship: Ryan Armour wins first Tour title at 105th attempt

Ryan Armour climbed to 156th in the world ranking with his first Tour title

Sanderson Farms Championship, final leaderboard -19 R Armour (US); -14 C Hadley (US); -12 J Randolph (US); -10 S Kaufmann, S Strohmeyer, B Stuard (US) Selected others: -6 H Mahan (US), S Power (Ire); -3 A Cabrera (Arg); E D Skinns (Eng)

American Ryan Armour won the Sanderson Farms Championship to his claim his first US PGA Tour title at the 105th attempt and then thanked his wife for not letting him give up on the sport.

The 41-year-old shot a final day four-under-par 68 to finish on 19 under and win by five shots on Sunday.

Fellow American Chesson Hadley was second on 14 under at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

"I'm tearing up. I'm not going to lie," said Armour, who turned pro in 1999.

Armour competed in 20 US PGA Tour events in the 2016-17 season, finishing 159th on the FedEx Cup points list, and had to play on the web.com tour finals series to try to regain his card for the main tour.

"There were some lean times. I thought about quitting, but my wife wouldn't let me, thank God," added Armour, who started the final round with a lead of five shots.

"It goes back to have faith in what you do. You know if you believe in something, go do it, work hard at it and have fun doing it."

His victory leaves him with a decision to make - either play in next week's Shriners Hospitals for Children tournament in Las Vegas, or watch his wife run in the New York City Marathon.