Paul Casey: Is he the key to help Europe regain the Ryder Cup?

Paul Casey has risen 60 places in less than three years and is now the 15th best player according to the world rankings

Paul Casey's decision to rejoin the European Tour should provide a significant boost to the continent's quest to regain the Ryder Cup.

It would be an exaggeration to say he could be the difference between winning and losing, but the availability of the 40-year-old Englishman makes it much more likely Europe will field their strongest 12 players against the United States in France next September.

Casey was badly missed by Darren Clarke's team that lost 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016. He would have brought valuable experience and matchplay knowhow to a side containing six rookies.

At the time Casey was in brilliant form, finishing fifth in the Tour Championship after collecting consecutive runner-up cheques during the PGA Tour playoffs.

Clarke needed him but instead this formidable ball striker was back home in Arizona playing happy families.

This, though, was a period when Casey was vindicating an earlier decision to turn his back on Europe to concentrate solely on the US schedule. It helped him climb back into the top 20 having been 75th in the rankings at the end of 2014.

The United States beat Europe 17-11 to regain the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in 2016

To him Europe's Ryder Cup cause was of secondary importance, especially with the former world number three starting a family with his wife Pollyanna.

Casey acknowledges it was a "selfish" decision but the resurrection of his career and a settled domestic life provided ample justification.

He is rejoining the European Tour to become eligible again for the Ryder Cup. He is taking advantage because a rule change has made it much easier for American-based players to compete on both schedules.

These golfers are now required to compete in only four events on the European calendar - and the Ryder Cup counts as one of those.

It is hardly an onerous task, especially as Casey is less than enamoured with the early season west coast events in America. Instead, in January, he will play in Abu Dhabi where he is a two-time former champion.

Realistically we can expect to see him at May's BMW PGA Championship and potentially a links warm up in Ireland or Scotland, before July's Open at Carnoustie.

And provided he continues with his impressive form, the current world number 15 will have ample opportunity to accrue sufficient points from the majors and World Golf Championships (WGC) to push for a place in Europe's team.

Paul Casey played alongside fellow Englishmen Luke Donald, Lee Westwood, David Howell and Ian Poulter as he helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup in 2004

However, Casey is at a disadvantage because only the points gained after he rejoins the European Tour next month will count. The official qualifying period began in August, so he is playing catch up.

This is where one of the four captain's wildcard picks might prove useful. Skipper Thomas Bjorn is no doubt thrilled to have a player of Casey's capabilities at his disposal.

"Having him available to the Ryder Cup team would be great for us," Bjorn said recently. "It will be a fantastic asset if he plays the way he is at the moment."

So far this year, only four Europeans - Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood - have gained more world ranking points than Casey.

Rahm and Fleetwood are highly likely to make their debuts at Le Golf National next September, Garcia is the Masters champion and Rose has kick-started his qualifying campaign with Sunday's WGC win in Shanghai.

Remarkably, Casey would be playing his first Ryder Cup since the 2008 defeat at Valhalla, having appeared in the record-breaking victories of 2004 and 2006.

Used predominantly in the fourballs, he played nine matches for Europe, losing only two and gaining a total of five points.

Back in his amateur days he was on the winning 1999 Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team and appeared in four victorious GB & Ireland sides against Continental Europe in the Seve Trophy.

Paul Casey was only 22 when he helped Great Britain & Ireland win the Walker Cup in Nairn in Scotland in 1999

Individually, his record in the head to head form of the game is also impressive. Casey won the 2006 World Matchplay at Wentworth and he is a two-time finalist in the WGC Matchplay.

A more mature character these days, he should prove a significant asset on and off the course.

Bjorn will have enjoyed hearing Casey say: "I have missed it too much. I have missed my contribution to England golf, British golf; my contribution to Europe."

He added: "I feel I can be a massive contribution on the golf course.

"But I think what excites me more is the role I feel I can play supporting the young guys, the Tommy Fleetwoods, the (Matthew) Fitzpatricks, (Tyrrell) Hattons, the great English players that are coming through, as well as all the other Euros."

And, as Casey points out, Europe will need as much help as they can get against a formidable looking American line-up.

"I'm not going to water it down or belittle it," he added. "They are intimidating, they really are. They have clearly got the talent. They look like a unified team.

"They are full of energy and confidence and excitement, which is very dangerous. It's a potent combination.

"But if you look through the world rankings and you look at the top European players and you just start going through that list, we've got some talent, too."

Casey will be among it provided he can sustain the form that in the past year brought nine top 10-finishes, including five top fives, and a sixth-placed finish at the Masters.

The Ryder Cup is the big carrot and he does not want to miss out.

"I still feel I've got another very good three, four, five years in me, of really good stuff," he said.

"That's why the clock is ticking."