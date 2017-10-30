Tiger Woods to make competitive return at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has not won a tournament since 2013

Tiger Woods will make his competitive return to golf after nine months out with injury at the Hero World Challenge from 30 November to 3 December.

The 14-time major champion, 41, is recovering from a fourth back operation in the past three years and has not played since withdrawing from February's Dubai Desert Classic.

The 18-man Hero World Challenge, hosted by Woods in the Bahamas, is an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour.

Woods has not won a major since 2008.

He was sentenced to a year's probation on Friday, after pleading guilty to reckless driving in May.

The American had back fusion surgery in April and last month said he may never return to competitive golf.

Woods made a short-lived return after 15 months out at the same event in 2016.

The Hero World Challenge features the world's top four players, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas, plus England's Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.