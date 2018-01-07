Tournament of Champions: Dustin Johnson takes two-shot lead in Hawaii

Johnson made a sensational start to 2017 before injuring himself just before the Masters

Tournament of Champions third-round leaderboard -16 D Johnson (US); -14 B Harman (US); -12 J Rahm (Spa); -11 R Fowler (US), J Dufner (US); -10 J Vegas (Tha), P Perez (US) Selected others: -5 J Spieth (US); +2 J Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

World number one Dustin Johnson holds a two-shot lead going into the final day of the Tournament of Champions.

The American shot a seven-under-par 66 on the third day in Hawaii to move clear of the 34-man field on 16 under.

Compatriot Brian Harman is his closest challenger while Spaniard Jon Rahm is a further two shots back after picking up five shots on his last five holes.

Australian Marc Leishman, joint leader after two rounds with Harman, fell down the leaderboard after a 76.