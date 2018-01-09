Scots Gallacher and Ramsay's high hopes for 2018 on European Tour

Stephen Gallacher is targeting a return to form on the European Tour

Scottish golfers could have an exceptional 2018, according to three-time winner on the European Tour Stephen Gallacher.

There has not been a Scottish success on Tour since March 2015 when Richie Ramsay lifted the Trophy Hassan in Morocco.

However, Gallacher believes the challenge from his compatriots is as strong as it has been for some time.

The Tour resumes with the South Africa Open on Thursday and three Scots - Marc Warren, David Drysdale and Bradley Neil - will be hoping for a good start to their 2018 campaign.

"I'm really confident about this year," Gallacher told BBC Scotland. "Marc Warren, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson all finished last season on an upward curve and when you add in the likes of David Drysdale and myself this could just be the year when our fortunes turn."

Illness and injury behind me - Gallacher

Gallacher, 43, missed out on the 2017 Tour finale in Dubai and has had a frustrating time over the past two years but now feels the tide is about to turn his way.

"This season for me is all about pushing myself back up the rankings," the 2014 Ryder Cup player explained. "A mixture of illness and injury hampered my progress but those are now both behind me.

"I have been in Dubai since the start of the year getting ready for my first event in Abu Dhabi next week. Rory McIlroy has also been here as he prepares for his return to the course after his recuperation from injury so I've been in good company."

Ramsay hopes to bring out his best

Ramsay, like Gallacher, has three European Tour wins to his name

Ramsay, 34, is another Scot who will make his season return in the Middle East. The Aberdonian finished last season 31st in the European Tour rankings and now feels he can begin to show the type of form that's required to be at the top of the leaderboard on a consistent basis.

"I was really happy with the way I finished last season," Ramsay said.

"I have been working away on my fitness over the break and feel refreshed for the long season ahead. For me it will be about making marginal improvements to my game.

"I always feel that if I can be 'the best I can be' then that's all I can ask for."

New Scots on Tour tipped for success

Joining the established players are two Scots looking to make an impact on the main Tour after success in 2017.

Connor Syme, 22, made the move from amateur to professional in the summer after featuring in the Walker Cup for Great Britain and Ireland in the defeat by the USA. And he will be joined by Blairgowrie's Bradley Neil, 21, who earned his Tour card through the Challenge Tour. Gallacher says both have a big future in the sport.

"I was really impressed by Connor Syme, who made the cut in his opening three events on the Tour after turning pro," said Gallacher. "He appears to have the game and the attitude to be a success.

Syme played as an amateur in last year's Open Championship

"I was particularly impressed by the way Bradley secured his Tour card. He fought hard in the final Challenge Tour event to claim the last spot and that shows he has the character to make the grade."

And Ramsay insists the next crop of youngsters are ready to progress towards the lucrative European Tour. He says two other youngsters in particular have caught his eye and look as if they can make the push required to take them to the next level.

"I really like the look of Grant Forrest and Robert McIntyre," Ramsay added. "Grant finished in second spot in a tournament in China towards the back end of last season and I will be very surprised if he is not a major player on the Challenge Tour this season.

"Robert turned down the opportunity to play in the Dunhill last year to go and prepare for a tournament in Kuwait. And it paid off when he fired a final round of 65 to win the event. That says a lot about how he was thinking about his future and not just one week at the home of golf."