EurAsia Cup: Asia comeback leaves Europe trailing by one point

Stenson (left) and Fleetwood won the opening match to draw Europe level

Defending champions Europe will go into Sunday's final 12 singles trailing Asia 6½-5½ in the EurAsia Cup.

Europe trailed 3½-2½ after day one, and took the lead by winning three of the first four foursomes matches on the second day in Malaysia.

But Asia claimed the last two matches of the day to maintain their advantage at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club.

"I am looking forward to the singles. It's crunch day tomorrow," said England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson had drawn Thomas Bjorn's Europe side level with a 3&2 win over Indian pairing Anirban Lahiri and S.S.P Chawrasia.

"It was a really good morning, we played really solid," added Fleetwood. "We didn't make a bogey, we made quite a few birdies and in foursomes that's going to be hard to beat, really.

Britons Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton then beat An Byeong-un of South Korea and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2&1 as Europe moved ahead, while Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters earned a 3&2 win against Kang Sung-hoon and Poom Saksansin.

But Japan's Yuta Ikeda and Malaysia's Gavin Green won three of the last four holes for a rousing 1-up win over Alex Levy and Rafa Cabrera for Arjun Atwal's Asia.

Hideto Tanihara and Phachara Khongwatmai beat Alex Noren and Paul Dunne 2&1 before Haoting Li and Nicholas Fung also won three of the last four holes to claim a 3&2 win over Bernd Wiesberger and Ross Fisher to keep the hosts ahead in the contest.