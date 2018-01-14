South African Open: Chris Paisley praises wife's influence after maiden Tour win

Chris Paisley's wife Keri was acting as his caddie for the first time on the European Tour

South African Open final leaderboard -21 C Paisley (Eng);-18 B Grace (SA); -16 JC Ritchie (SA); -14 J Blaauw (SA), J Kruyswijk (SA), S Vincent (Zim) Selected others: -12 C Ford (Eng); -10 R Evans (Eng); -8 R Bland (Eng), E Els (SA); -7 J Donaldson (Wal), A Sullivan (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Chris Paisley enlisted his wife as caddie - then claimed the first European Tour win of his career at the South African Open in Johannesburg.

The 31-year-old world number 289 had six birdies in a six-under final round of 66 to finish three shots clear of South Africa's Branden Grace.

With Paisley's regular caddie on holiday, his wife Keri stepped in.

"She never put a foot wrong. It's the first time she has ever caddied and I just can't thank her enough," he said.

"My regular caddie is getting some stick but I just can't say enough about how good of a job she has done this week and just in life in general."

Inspired to try golf? Find out how to get into golf with our special guide.

Grace's chances effectively disappeared when he found water off the tee on the 12th.

The world number 30 - the highest-ranked player in the field - recovered with an eagle from three feet on the par-five 13th, but Paisley birdied the same hole and also matched Grace's birdie on the 15th.

Paisley's win will see him climb to a career-high ranking just outside the top 120.

"I just can't believe it," Paisley said. "I played out of my skin. I didn't think I was capable of playing that well to be honest."