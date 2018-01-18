Rory McIlroy: Ex-world number one three behind leader Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy parred his opening 11 holes in Abu Dhabi before carding three late birdies

Rory McIlroy is three behind clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood after an opening three-under-par 69 as he returned to action at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

After his three-month break, McIlroy parred his opening 11 holes before three late birdies moved him into the top 10.

"I'm really pleased with a bogey-free 69. I can't really complain," McIlroy, 28, told Sky Sports.

"It could have been a lot better than that but I tried to stay patient."

McIlroy is playing his first event since October after opting to take three months off in an effort to cure a rib injury which badly hindered his entire 2017 season.

McIlroy (right) resumed competitive action alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Dustin Johnson

After starting at the 10th, McIlroy hit 17 greens in regulation although that still left him behind Fleetwood as the defending Race to Dubai champion produced a flawless display of ball striking.

"It was a great pairing to start off with Dustin (Johnson) and Tommy," added McIlroy, who has dropped to 11th in the world rankings.

"Tommy obviously played very well and I was just trying to hang on to his coat-tails.

"I was trying my best. Trying to hit a good shot every time I could. Trying to hit good putts even if they weren't going in and moving on to the next.

"I was proud of myself the way I hung in."

McIlroy beginning build-up to Masters

McIlroy is beginning his preparations for the Masters, the only major he needs to win to complete a career grand slam.

The former world number one has indicated that he will compete in at least seven tournaments before heading to Augusta in April.

Fleetwood hit every green in regulation as he produced two halves of 33 which left him a stroke ahead of Paraguay's Fabrizio Zanotti, who was also in the clubhouse.

Scottish duo Richie Ramsey and Stephen Gallacher carded opening 68s along with Finland's Mikko Ilonen while McIlroy was sharing sixth place in with a group which included Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts and former Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

World number one Johnson had to be content with a level-par 72, which included a bogey at his final hole after he drove into water.

Northern Ireland's 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, now 189th in the world rankings, shot an opening 70 which included four birdies while Paul Dunne was among the later starters.