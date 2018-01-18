Thirteen-year-old tees off with hero Rory McIlroy at Abu Dhabi Championship

Media playback is not supported on this device Rory McIlroy is returning to action after a three-month golfing sabbatical

A 13-year-old county Tyrone boy has had the thrill of his young life after teeing up alongside his hero Rory McIlroy at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Oscar Murphy, who plays off a handicap of six, won a youths event which resulted in him earning the right to play a hole in the European Tour event.

"It was unbelievable," said the Abu Dhabi-based Omagh boy,

Oscar's shot was closer to the pin than both world number one Dustin Johnson and English star Tommy Fleetwood.

"Rory was the only one who got closer than me," Oscar told BBC Radio Ulster.

"I only found out yesterday at (school) assembly that I was going to be playing with Rory. I cried tears of joy.

"After I hit the shot, Rory and Tommy Fleetwood came up to me and said that they wished they could have hit my shot."

Oscar Murphy played one hole in Abu Dhabi alongside McIlroy (right), Tommy Fleetwood (left) and Dustin Johnson

Oscar's father Damian moved to Abu Dhabi for employment reasons in 2012 and the entire family have been living in the United Arab Emirates since 2014.

Since taking up the game, Oscar has won numerous junior competitions both in the middle east and Ireland.

The youngster already has the ambition of forging a career in professional golf, with his dream that he could compete against his idol McIlroy in the future.

"He has an incredible amount of talent and love for the game," said Damian.

"It's really just up to him. We point him in the right direction and away he goes.

"It's really hard to explain the pride we feel as family after what happened to him today. It's a dream come true."