BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy impressed by Oscar's sweet strike

  Golf

A superb tee shot from 13-year-old Oscar Murphy catches the eye of Northern Ireland compatriot and hero Rory McIlroy in the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The Co Tyrone boy won a youth event which resulted in him earning the right to play a hole in the European Tour event.

Oscar's shot was closer to the pin than both world number one Dustin Johnson and English star Tommy Fleetwood, with only four-time major winner McIlroy nearer to the hole.

Top Stories