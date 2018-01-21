Tommy Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi Championship

Fleetwood won following a strong final round in UAE

Abu Dhabi Championship - final leaderboard -22 T Fleetwood (Eng), -20 R Fisher (Eng); -18 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), R McIlroy (NI); -17 C Paisley (Eng), T Pieters (Bel); -16 A Levy (Fra) Selected others: -14 D Johnson (USA), P Casey (Eng) Full leaderboard

Tommy Fleetwood holed six birdies on the back nine to beat fellow Englishman Ross Fisher by two shots and retain his Abu Dhabi Championship title.

Fleetwood, 27, started the day two shots behind joint overnight leaders Fisher and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

He hit eight birdies in a seven-under 65 to win on 22 under after Fisher was only able to par the last for a 69.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy (70) finished two shots back alongside England's Matt Fitzpatrick (69).

Pieters, who closed with a 72, finished alongside another Englishman Chris Paisley (69).

More to follow