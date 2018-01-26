Dubai Desert Classic: Jamie Donaldson retains clubhouse lead

Jamie Donaldson's last European Tour win was at the 2014 Czech Masters

Dubai Desert Classic - second-round leaderboard -13 J Donaldson (Wal); -12 Li H (Chn); -11 B Grace (SA); -10 T Aiken (SA), MA Jimenez (Spa) Selected others:-11 A Bjork (Swe)*; -10 Rory McIlroy (NI)* - second rounds to be completed Leaderboard

Jamie Donaldson retained the clubhouse lead during the second round of the fog-affected Dubai Desert Classic.

The Welshman followed an opening-round 62 at Emirates Golf Club with a three-under 69 to improve to 13 under par.

China's Li Haotong sits a shot off the pace after carding 10 birdies in an eventful second consecutive 66.

A fog delay meant just under half the field were unable to complete their rounds with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy 10 under after 11 holes.

A total of 66 players will return at 07:30 local time on Saturday after two hours and 50 minutes of play was lost on Friday.

"I have backed up low scores like that with another one but today it wasn't to be," said Donaldson. "Quite happy with a 69."

A 65 from Branden Grace was the lowest completed round of the day to move the South African to 11 under, alongside Sweden's Alexander Bjork who has played 12 holes of his second round.

South African Thomas Aiken and veteran Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez are on 10 under.