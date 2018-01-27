Dubai Desert Classic: Li Haotong leads Rory McIlroy by one shot

Li has had 24 birdies in the first three rounds at the Emirates Golf Club

Dubai Desert Classic third round leaderboard -20 Li Haotong (Chn); -19 R McIlroy (NI); -17 A Levy (Fr), H Porteous (SA); -16 A Sullivan (Eng); -15 D Horsey (Eng); -14 T Hatton (Eng), D Frittelli (SA), T Olesen (Den), R Cabrera-Bello (Sp), D Lipsky (US), J Wang (Kor), C Paisley (Eng), B Grace (SA) Selected others: -13 I Poulter (Eng), MA Jimenez (Sp); -12 T Fleetwood (Eng); -11 S Garcia (Sp); -9 A Johnston (Eng), R Fisher (Eng) Full leaderboard

China's Li Haotong eclipsed Rory McIlroy to take a one-shot advantage at 20 under after the third round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy birdied five of the seven second round holes he had to finish on Saturday morning after fog delayed proceedings the previous day.

He then took a three-stroke lead in round three.

But Li, 22, had six birdies in a bogey-free eight-under 64 to edge ahead of McIlroy going into the final round.

Frenchman Alexander Levy had a hole-in-one and briefly shared the lead, but a 65 left him three shots behind in joint third.

Players were grouped in threes with a two-tee start at the Emirates Golf Club to compensate for Friday's fog delays.

McIlroy had a mixed third round of three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle

McIlroy's four-under 68 saw him eagle the 549-yard 10th from eight feet, tap in for a birdie at the par five 13th and hole from around four feet for birdies at the 16th and the last.

But Li, the world number 60, who won the 2016 China Open and made headlines in June when he threw his putter in a lake at the French Open only for it to be fished out by his mother, took the outright lead at the eighth with a birdie from eight feet, his fourth of the day.

He started the back nine with three birdies in four holes and added another at the 564-yard final hole, when he found the green with a drive and seven iron.

Inspired to try golf? Find out how to get into golf with our special guide.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson, who carded a 62 to lead on day one, dropped only two shots in his first 41 holes. But he saw four slip away in the next five en route to a three-over 75, which left him in joint 35th place.

England's Andy Sullivan, the world number 145 from Nuneaton, produced the round of the day, with 10 birdies, including seven in his final 10 holes. His nine-under 63 took him to fifth place.