Jason Day wins Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Play was suspended due to darkness after five play-off holes on Sunday

Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard -10 J Day (Aus), A Noren (Swe), R Palmer (US) - Day wins at sixth play-off hole; -9 JB Holmes (US); -8 K Bradley (US); -7 T Finau (US), C Howell III (US); -6 H English (US), R Garrigus (US), M Leishman (Aus), J Rose (Eng) Selected others: -5 R Goosen (SA); -3 T Woods (US); -2 R Knox (Sco); E P Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

Jason Day says a return to the top of the world rankings is his goal after a first PGA Tour win in almost two years.

The 30-year-old Australian won the Farmers Insurance Open by beating Sweden's Alex Noren on the sixth hole of their play-off at Torrey Pines.

"My goal was always to get back to world number one and this is a good start in the right direction," he said.

Ryan Palmer had been eliminated before the play-off was suspended on Sunday after five holes because of darkness.

The American - who finished alongside Day and Swede Noren on 10 under - departed with a par at the first play-off hole.

When play resumed on Monday, a birdie on the sixth extra hole gave Day his 11th PGA Tour title - and first since winning the Players Championship in May 2016.

"It's been a long time coming," said Day.

"I had some stuff off course that was a little distracting - with my mother having cancer - so I worked hard in the off-season to get back into this position."