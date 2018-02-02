Phoenix Open: Bill Haas takes two-shot lead after first round in Arizona

  • From the section Golf
Golfer Bill Haas
Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in five-under on his way to 64 in Phoenix
Phoenix Open - first round leaderboard (US unless stated)
-7 B Haas; -5 R Fowler, B Horschel, B DeChambeau, C Hadley, C Kirk; -4 J Rahm (Spa), B Gay, B Watson, V Taylor, G Woodland
Selected others: -3 M Laird (Sco), S Stricker, J Thomas; -1 I Poulter (Eng), P Mickelson, F Molinari (Ita)
Full leaderboard

American Bill Haas hit a seven-under-par 64 to take a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Phoenix Open.

Haas fired an eagle and five birdies to edge ahead of compatriot Rickie Fowler in a chasing pack of five on Thursday.

Fowler hit a 66 and sits alongside Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chesson Hadley and Chris Kirk.

World number two Jon Rahm of Spain joined two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Brian Gay, Vaughn Taylor and Gary Woodland on 67.

Scotland's Martin Laird is four shots behind Haas on three under.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured