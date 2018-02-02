Maybank Championship: Lee Westwood challenges in Kuala Lumpur

Westwood won the last of his 23 European Tour titles in Malaysia in 2014

Maybank Championship - second round leaderboard -11 N Bertasio (Ita), P Khongwatmai (Tha); -10 L Westwood (Eng), M Warren (Sco), J Ikeda (Jpn) C Paisley (Eng). Selected others: -9 S Gallacher (Sco); -8 S Kjeldsen (Nor), T Bjorn (Swe), R Karlsson (Swe), -6 A Johnson (Eng) -4 D Clarke (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Lee Westwood shot a 10-under-par 62 to move into contention at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Westwood was two over after 10 holes of his first round, which he finished in level par, but has gone 12 under for his last 26 holes for a 10-under total.

He is one shot behind Nino Bertasio of Italy and Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai, who both carded 65.

England's Chris Paisley, Scotland's Marc Warren and Japan's Juka Ikeda are also on 10 under alongside Westwood.

Warren was one of the 40 players who had to return to complete their first rounds after storms on Thursday forced an early end to proceedings.

Westwood has won twice in Malaysia, including his last European Tour win in 2014.