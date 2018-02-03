Maybank Championship: Lee Westwood in contention in Kuala Lumpur

Maybank Championship - third round leaderboard -15 J Campillo (Sp), D Frittelli (SA); -14 B Henson (US), K Joshi (Ind); -13 P Marksaeng (Tha), M Warren (Sco), H Tinihara (Jpn) N Bertasio (Ita), P Khongwatmai (Tha), R Ishikawa (Jpn) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng); -11 T Bjorn (Swe); -10 S Jameson (Sco), A Johnston (Eng), C Paisley (Eng); -8 S Gallacher (Sco); +3 D Clarke (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Lee Westwood remains in contention at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia after carding a two-under-par 70 in the third round.

Westwood, seeking his first title since 2014, was one shot off the lead at the halfway stage after a second-round 62.

He goes into Sunday's final day on 12 under - three behind Spain's Jorge Campillo and Dylan Frittelli of South Africa, who both carded six-under 66.

Scotland's Marc Warren (69) is joint fifth on 13 under.

A total of 13 different players held a share of the lead at some point on Saturday but both Campillo and Fratelli managed bogey-free rounds and have completed the first three rounds in matching scores of 69, 66 and 66.

They lead American Berry Henson and India's Khalin Joshi, who both signed for rounds of 65, by one shot.