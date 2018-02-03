Oates Vic Open: Georgia Hall lies joint fifth in Melbourne
-
- From the section Golf
England's Georgia Hall is in a three-way tie for fifth after a third-round 74 left her five shots off the lead at the Oates Vic Open in Melbourne.
Hall trails Minjee Lee by five shots. The Australian leads on seven under despite a two-over third round of 75.
Lee's compatriot Karis Davidson lies second on six under at the Ladies European Tour event.
The tournament, which also features a men's event, has both sexes playing for equal prize money.