Oates Vic Open: Georgia Hall finishes joint-third in Melbourne

Hall bogeyed the first before recovering with three birdies in four holes

England's Georgia Hall finished joint-third in the Oates Vic Open in Australia after shooting a closing 68.

Hall, who claimed the trophy in 2016, made six birdies and one bogey in her five-under round to end on seven under, tied with Australian Hannah Green.

Home favourite Minjee Lee carded a 67 to win on 13 under in Melbourne, six clear of Karis Davidison (71).

The tournament, which also features a men's event, had both sexes playing for equal prize money.