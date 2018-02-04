Oates Vic Open: Georgia Hall finishes joint-third in Melbourne
England's Georgia Hall finished joint-third in the Oates Vic Open in Australia after shooting a closing 68.
Hall, who claimed the trophy in 2016, made six birdies and one bogey in her five-under round to end on seven under, tied with Australian Hannah Green.
Home favourite Minjee Lee carded a 67 to win on 13 under in Melbourne, six clear of Karis Davidison (71).
The tournament, which also features a men's event, had both sexes playing for equal prize money.