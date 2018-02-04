Gary Woodland wins Waste Management Phoenix Open in play-off

Woodland recorded his first PGA Tour title since 2013

Waste Management Phoenix Open final leaderboard -18 G Woodland (US), C Reavie (US) (Woodland won at first play-off hole); -15 O Schniederjans (US), B Steele (US); -14 C Hadley (US), M Kuchar (US), B DeChambeau (US), P Mickelson (US) Selected others: -13 M Laird (Sco); -12 R Fowler (US), J Rahm (Sp); -11 J Thomas (US); -2 I Poulter (Eng)

American Gary Woodland claimed his third PGA Tour title with victory at the first play-off hole in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona.

The 33-year-old world number 53, three off the lead going into the final round, carded nine birdies in a seven under 64 to finish 18 under.

Compatriot Chez Reavie birdied the final two holes to force a play-off but then bogeyed the first extra hole.

Rickie Fowler, one ahead overnight, returned a 73 and was six adrift.

Scottsdale resident Reavie built a two-shot advantage after an eagle and birdie in his first five holes.

At the sixth his ball was buried in a bunker and he could only advance it across the green into thick rough, but from there he chipped delicately into the cup for a par.

But he was joined at 16 under by Woodland, who had five birdies in his opening nine and then added three in succession from the 15th.

Woodland missed a birdie chance at the final hole but had a two-shot cushion when Reavie dropped his first shot of the day at the stadium par-three 16th, having gone through the green into the rough.

The 36-year-old world number 93, seeking his second PGA Tour win, holed a curling 12-foot putt at the last for another to take the tournament to a sudden-death conclusion.

However, he missed from six feet for par when the players returned to the 18th, leaving Woodland, who had driven into a fairway bunker, a tap-in for the title.

Mickelson had four birdies on the final day but finished with a double bogey six

Crowd favourite Phil Mickelson, a three-time winner of the event, maintained hopes of a first win since 2013 after extending his run without a dropped shot to 41 holes.

The 47-year-old, who had slipped to 49 in the world rankings at the start of the week, delighted the gallery at the 16th with a 20-foot putt and made it three birdies in a row by holing from the edge of the green at the next.

But at the last he drove into thick rough in the middle of a fairway bunker and recorded a double bogey for a round of 69 and a share of fifth.

Scotsman Martin Laird had four birdies in his first six holes in a 68 and shared ninth spot, five shots back.

World number two Jon Rahm mixed three birdies with four birdies in a 72 that left him in a group with Fowler in joint 11th.