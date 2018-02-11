Rory McIlroy misses 54-hole cut at Pebble Beach after even par 72

Rory McIlroy missed the cut by two shots after three rounds at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Pro-Am - third round leaderboard -14 T Potter Jr, D Johnson (both US); -12 J Day (Aus), T Merritt (US); -11 S Stricker, P Rodgers (both US), J Rahm (Sp); -10 C Reavie (US); -9 K Streelman, B Gay, P Mickelson, B Hossler (all US) Selected others: -8 P Casey (Eng); -7 R Knox (Sco), S Lowry (Ire); -1 R McIlroy (NI); +1 L Donald (Eng) Full leaderboard

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy missed the 54-hole cut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

The Northern Irishman, 28, carded a level-par round of 72 on the Pebble Beach course to leave him one under overall, two shots off the cut.

World number one Dustin Johnson is tied for the lead on 14 under with Ted Potter Jr, who made a nine-under 62 on the Monterey Peninsula course.

"I hit some good shots and just needed a few putts to fall," said McIlroy.

After an opening 68 at Spyglass, McIlroy fell down the leaderboard with a three-over 74 , including a five-putt double bogey, at Monterey Peninsula in round two.

"With these greens, if you start to get a bit tentative with them then it gets away from you," said the world number eight.

"I let the greens get away from me in round two and get into my head a little bit and it was hard to get out of that mindset."

McIlroy's pro-am partner during his first appearance at the tournament was his father Gerry.

"I wish I could have played a little bit better for him and that we'd have both been around to play the final round but it was a really cool few days," he added.

Starting on the 10th hole, Potter Jr opened his round with four consecutive birdies, making another on the 15th before an eagle on 16 saw him reach the turn seven under for the round.

The 34-year-old American added four more birdies in his next six holes but closed with two bogeys.

Johnson went out four under at Pebble Beach but needed a birdie at the last to salvage a sloppy back nine that included three bogeys.

The 2016 US Open Champion finished with a two-under 70 and will play alongside Potter Jr in the final round at Pebble Beach.

Australian Jason Day, the world number 10, is two shots behind in a tie for third with American Troy Merritt, while Spanish world number two Jon Rahm is in a three-way tie for fifth, a stroke further back.

England's Paul Casey is tied for 13th on eight under, while Scotland's Russell Knox and Ireland's Shane Lowry are on seven under.