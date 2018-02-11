Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Ted Potter Jr wins second PGA Tour title

Potter tees off on the eighth at the coastal Pebble Beach course in California

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -17 T Potter Jr (US); -14 P Mickelson (US), C Reavie (US), J Day (Aus), D Johnson (US); -13 K Streelman (US) Selected others:-10 P Casey (Eng); -9 R Knox (Sco); -8 J Spieth (US)

Ted Potter Jr won his second PGA Tour title with a three-shot victory in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 34-year-old, who won his previous title in 2012, chipped in for birdie on the seventh and parred the last 11 for a three-under 69 and 17-under total.

Fellow American Phil Mickelson (67) was joint second with Chez Reavie (68) and Australia's Jason Day (70).

World number one Dustin Johnson, joint overnight leader with Potter, birdied the last to also finish on 14 under.

Potter made a nervous start with a three-putt bogey from inside 20 feet on the opening hole, but birdies on the second, fourth, sixth and seventh saw him pull away from the field.

The left-hander played on the Web.com Tour last year to regain his PGA Tour card after time out with a broken ankle.

Potter, who won just over $207,000 (£150,000) last year, picked up more than $1m for his victory on Sunday.

England's Paul Casey recorded a third successive 70 to finish joint eighth on 10 under par, while Scotland's Russell Knox also carded 70 to close on nine under.

The tournament is played over three courses - Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula and Spyglass - over the first three rounds, with Sunday's finale at Pebble Beach.