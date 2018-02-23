Qatar Masters: Scotland's Stephen Gallacher moves one shot from lead

Stephen Gallacher moved level with two of the overnight leaders - Eddie Pepperell and Gregory Havret

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters second round -11 A Otaegui (Spa); -10 S Gallacher (Sco), E Pepperell (Eng), G Havret (Fra) E van Rooyen (SA); -9 S Crocker (US), O Fisher (Eng), S Heisele (Ger), G Coetzee (SA), P Larrazabal (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Wood (Eng), -4 P Lawrie (Sco); -2 A Sullivan (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Stephen Gallacher carded a six-under-par 66 to move with a shot of the lead at the Qatar Masters.

The 43-year-old is level with overnight leader Eddie Pepperell of England, who shot a three-under-par 69, along with Frenchman Gregory Havret, and South Africa's Erik van Rooyen.

Spain's Adrian Otaegui leads the field by one shot on 11 under par overall.

Aaron Rai, another overnight leader, is tied for 26th after a one-over-par round of 73 after two rounds.