Australian Ladies Classic: Holly Clyburn shoots 74 as she loses lead

Australian Ladies Classic, third round -11 C Boutier (Fra); -6 H Clyburn (Eng); -5 K Burnett (US), D Holmqvist (Swe), V Jonsdottir (Ice), O Cowan (Ger); -4 H Green (Aus); -3 R Artis (Aus), N Madsen (Den)Selected others: -2 F Parker (Eng); Level L Davies (Eng), C Thompson (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Holly Clyburn lost her lead at the Australian Ladies Classic after shooting a third round of 74.

She led by two shots going into the third day but ended up five shots off leader Celine Boutier, who carded a five-under 67 to move to 11 under.

On a day of heavy tropical downpours, Clyburn's round included a double bogey, four bogeys and four birdies.

"Celine played fantastic. I didn't expect her to go out and shoot 67 in those conditions," said Clyburn.

"It was her day. I don't think I've ever experienced rain like that and then, all of a sudden, been so hot at the same time.

"I thought the course did well considering how much rain was getting thrown down."

England's Florentyna Parker is 10th on two under.

France's Boutier is aiming for a second win on the Ladies European Tour.