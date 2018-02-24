Qatar Masters: England's Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell share lead

Oliver Fisher won Sir Nick Faldo's Junior Series in 2003, 2004 and 2005

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters third round -16 O Fisher (Eng), E Pepperell (Eng); -14 S Crocker (US); -12 D Horsey (Eng), A Pavan (Ita), L Gagli (Ita), M Kinhult (Swe), G Havret (Fra) Selected others: -11 C Wood (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -10 M Baldwin (Eng), M Nixon (Eng); -8 S Gallacher (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell have a share of the lead on 16 under par going into the final day of the Qatar Masters in Doha.

Fisher, 29, hit four successive birdies in a third-round 65 as he chases his second European Tour win.

Pepperell, 27, who has yet to win on the European Tour, carded a 66.

The English pair hold a one-shot lead over America's Sean Crocker, but Scotland's Steven Gallacher slipped out of contention with a 74.

Gallacher, who was a shot off the lead after the second round, hit four bogeys to slip to eight under.

England's David Horsey is among those chasing the leaders on 12 under in joint fourth place, with fellow English pair James Morrison and Chris Wood a further shot back.

Fisher is a good friend of Rory McIlroy and was the youngest player - at 16 years and 334 days - to play in the Walker Cup when he represented Great Britain and Northern Ireland at the Chicago Golf Club in 2005.

His one professional win since came at the 2011 Czech Open.

Pepperell had a promising end to the 2017 season, securing four top fives and three top 10 finishes from his last 10 tournaments, but has had an underwhelming start to this season.