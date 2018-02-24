Honda Classic: Tommy Fleetwood two shots off lead going into final round

Fleetwood beat fellow Englishman Justin Rose to the 2017 Race to Dubai title as the top player on the European Tour

Honda Classic third round leaderboard -7 L List (US); -6 J Thomas (US),W Simpson (US); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Lovemark (US); -4 A Noren (Swe); -3 K Kraft (US); -2 L Oosthuizen (SA) Selected others: Level T Woods (US); +4 S Garcia (Spa); +7 R McIlroy (NI); +10 S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

England's Tommy Fleetwood is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Honda Classic in Florida.

Fleetwood, 27, carded a three-under-par 67 to sit tied fourth behind American Luke List, who leads on seven under.

List birdied the final hole to take the outright lead from countrymen Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson, who enter the final round on six under.

Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods ended his round with a birdie to shoot a one-under 69 and sit on level par.

World number 10 Rory McIlroy could not improve his score as he slipped to seven over after a three-over-par 73.

Fleetwood bogeyed the par-five third, but bounced back at the next hole, holing his second shot from 140 yards for eagle.

He picked up a birdie on the eighth hole, but then dropped two shots with a double-bogey six on the par-four 13th to bring him back to level par for the round.

The 2017 Race to the Dubai champion birdied the 16th, then made an eagle three on the par-five 18th to jump up the leaderboard going into Sunday's finale.

McIlroy's pre-cut struggles continued in the third round and, after making pars on the first three holes, he recorded four bogeys and one double bogey in the next five holes.

The 28-year-old improved in the final 10 holes but he is not in contention to win and sits 14 shots behind List.