Honda Classic: Justin Thomas wins eighth PGA Tour title after play-off

Thomas claimed his first major in 2017 by winning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Honda Classic final round leaderboard -8 J Thomas (US), L List (US) - Thomas wins after play-off; -7 A Noren (Swe); -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -4 HA Byeong (Kor), W Simpson (US); -3 J Lovemark (US); -2 E Grillo (Arg), S Burns (US), K Kraft (US) Selected others: Level T Woods (US); +1 A Scott (Aus),T Pieters (Bel); +3 L Oosthuizen (SA); +5 S Garcia (Spa); +7 S Lowry (Ire); +9 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Justin Thomas won his eighth PGA Tour title after beating fellow American Luke List in a play-off at the Honda Classic in Florida.

The pair were tied at eight under par after four rounds, but it was 2017 PGA Championship winner Thomas who came through after the first extra hole.

England's Tommy Fleetwood finished fourth on six under after a one-under-par 69 final round.

Fourteen-time major winner Tiger Woods finished 12th on level par.

List, who was chasing his first win on the PGA Tour, led going into the final round, but back-to-back bogeys on holes three and four dropped the 33-year-old back into the chasing pack.

Three birdies on the back nine, including one on the 18th got him into the play-off against Thomas.

Thomas, 24, carded a two-under-par 68 and also birdied the final hole to force the play-off.

The pair replayed the par-five 18th, their 73rd hole of the tournament, and it was Thomas who took advantage, finding the green with his second shot.

List drove his tee shot into the rough down the right and his second bounced off the spectator stands next to the green.

He could only manage par after pitching on to the green and two-putting, while Thomas made two putts of his own to card a birdie and win the Honda Classic for the first time.

World number 10 Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for 59th after his two-over-par 72 meant he finished the tournament on nine over.

The 28-year-old was two under for his round with two holes to go, but a seven on the par-three 17th dropped him to two over.