Rory McIlroy unworried by trophy drought
Rory McIlroy says he's not concerned about enduring his longest barren spell without a win as he prepares for his fourth attempt complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters.
The former world number one has not earned a victory since his Tour Championship win in Atlanta in September 2016.
McIlroy also insists that his putting is "good enough" to conquer the notoriously fast Augusta greens.