BBC Sport - Rory McIlroy unworried by trophy drought as he builds up to Masters

Rory McIlroy unworried by trophy drought

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he's not concerned about enduring his longest barren spell without a win as he prepares for his fourth attempt complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters.

The former world number one has not earned a victory since his Tour Championship win in Atlanta in September 2016.

McIlroy also insists that his putting is "good enough" to conquer the notoriously fast Augusta greens.

Top Stories