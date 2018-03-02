WGC-Mexico Championship: Chris Paisley one shot behind Louis Oosthuizen

Paisley has climbed up 200 places to 82nd in the world rankings this year

WGC-Mexico Championship first round -7 L Oosthuizen (SA); -6 C Paisley (Eng), X Schauffele (US), S Sharma (Ind); -5 R Cabrera Bello (Spa), K Aphibarnrat (Tha); -4 J Rahm (Spa) Selected others: -3 S Garcia (Spa) R Fowler (US); -2 D Johnson (US), B Watson (US), P Mickelson (US); -1 T Hatton (Eng); Even M Fitzpatrick (Eng), R Fisher (Eng), J Rose (Eng); +1 T Fleetwood (Eng); +2 P Casey (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Chris Paisley is a shot off the lead as he continued his excellent recent form on the opening day of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Paisley carded a six-under 65 for a three-way tie of second place, behind overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Paisley had holed four birdies by the sixth, adding three more after the turn before dropping his only shot on 16.

The 31-year-old from Northumbria was ranked 289th in the world at the end of 2017, but has climbed into the top 100.

Paisley won his maiden European Tour title at the South African Open in January, following it up with fifth-placed finishes in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

It means he is currently in the top 10 of the European Tour's Race to Dubai, which secured his World Golf Championship debut in Mexico City this week.

Forty-five of the world's top 50 players are in the 64-man field competing for a prize fund of £7.2m and winner's cheque of £1.2m.