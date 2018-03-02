WGC-Mexico Championship: Shubhankar Sharma leads on debut, Sergio Garcia behind

Sharma is ranked 75th in the world and has won two of his past seven events

WGC-Mexico Championship first round -11 S Sharma (Ind); -9 X Schauffele (US), R Cabrera Bello (Spa), S Garcia (Spa) Selected others: -7 L Oosthuizen (SA), D Johnson (US), B Watson (US); -5 J Spieth (US), Phil Mickelson (US); -4 T Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US); -3 R Fisher (Eng); -2 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), C Paisley (Eng); -1 P Casey (Eng); +1 J Rose (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); +6 P Dunne (Ire) Full leaderboard

India's Shubhankar Sharma hit a superb five-under-par 66 to move two shots clear at the halfway stage on his WGC Championship debut in Mexico City.

The 21-year-old, who is the youngest player in the 64-man field, sunk five birdies on the back nine.

American Xander Schauffele is tied in second place with Spanish pair Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia.

World number one Dustin Johnson, the defending champion, is four shots behind Sharma on seven under par.

England's Chris Paisley was a shot off the lead overnight, but has dropped down the field after a four-over 75 to leave him in tied 29th on two under.

Tyrrell Hatton, who is four under par, has moved ahead of him as the leading English player, with Ross Fisher just behind on three under.

Forty-five of the world's top 50 players are in the 64-man field competing for a prize fund of £7.2m and winner's cheque of £1.2m.