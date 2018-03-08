Indian Open: Pablo Larrazabal two shots off lead after almost missing tee-time

Spain's Pablo Larazzabal is currently 125th in the world rankings

Indian Open first round -7 Grillo (Arg); -5 Larrazabal (Spa), Peterson (US), Manassero (Ita), Saddier (Fra), Horne (SA) Selected others:-4 Warren (Sco); -3 Wallace (Eng); -2 Morrison (Eng); -1 Donaldson (Wal); Par Clarke (NI), Johnston (Eng); +5 Wood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Pablo Larrazabal is tied second at the Indian Open - despite waking up 38 minutes before his tee-time.

The Spaniard said he missed his morning alarm, followed by a "10-second shower" and a "wild" car journey in Delhi.

"I think the courtesy car made a world record from the hotel to the golf course," said the 34-year-old.

Larrazabal went on to shoot a five-under-par round of 67, leaving him two shots behind leader Emiliano Grillo when play was suspended for bad light.

A four-time winner on the European Tour, Larrazabal said he missed his alarm because his new phone reverted to European time.

He was then woken up by a European Tour official and bogeyed the opening hole but went on to hit nine birdies in his round.

American Paul Peterson, Italian Matteo Manassero, France's Adrien Saddier and South African Keith Horne are also on five under par.

Scotland's Marc Warren is a shot further back while England's Andrew Johnston and Northern Irishman Darren Clarke are level par.