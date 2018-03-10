Valspar Championship: Tiger Woods and Justin Rose one off the lead going into final round

Woods recorded five birdies and one bogey on his way to a four-under 67.

Valspar Championship third round -9 C Conners (Can); -8 J Rose (Eng), T Woods (US), B Snedeker (US); -6 S Burns (US), P Reed (US); -5 R Sabbatini (SA), TV Aswegen (SA), K Kraft (US); -4 A Scott (Aus), R Knox (Sco), P Casey (Eng) Selected others: -2 S Garcia (Spa); Level G McDowell; +1 S Lowry (Ire); +2 L Donald (Eng); +5 R McIlroy (NI), J Spieth (US) External leaderboard

Tiger Woods is one shot off the lead going into the final round of the Valspar Championship in Florida after a four-under-par 67.

The 14-time major winner is on eight under, one behind Canadian Corey Conners, who carded a three-under 68.

Woods, who last won in August 2013, is joint second with England's Justin Rose and fellow American Brandt Snedeker.

Rose's five-under 66 was the joint second lowest round of the day and moved him up five places from seventh.

Woods, 42, started the day tied for second, two adrift of Conners, and carded three birdies on the front nine to go out in 33.

Birdies at the ninth and 10th followed but he stalled briefly after a bogey four at the par-three 13th.

However, he responded with a birdie at the next and closed out his round with four pars.

Rose holed a 120-yard wedge for an eagle on the par-five 11th to add to four birdies and a bogey in his impressive round and he will be in the final pairing with Conners on Sunday.

Scotland's Russell Knox matched Rose's 67 with an eagle and three birdies in his bogey-free round to jump up to four under.

He joins England's Paul Casey, who started the day two off the lead in joint second. Casey had three birdies on the front nine but a bogey at the 12th and double bogey at the 16th saw him post a 71 to stay on four under.

Conners, 26, started his round well, making three birdies in the first four holes but back-to-back bogeys at six and seven halted his progress.

Three birdies and one bogey in the final 10 holes saw him keep his slender lead as he searches for a maiden PGA Tour title.