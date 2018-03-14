Sergio Garcia: Masters champion gives baby same name as 13th hole at Augusta

Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters in a play-off

Inspiration for children's names comes from all sorts of places.

Perhaps a grandparent's middle name? Your favourite footballer? Maybe a historical figure or character from your favourite novel?

Well Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia and wife Angela have give their new daughter the same name as the 13th hole at Augusta National.

Don't worry - it's more romantic than it first appears.

Almost a year ago, at the 2017 Masters, Garcia made a vital par at the 13th to keep his bid for his first major alive.

The 38-year-old was two shots behind Justin Rose when he drove into some bushes on the par-five, and was forced to take a penalty drop.

He went on to save par and eventually beat Rose on the first play-off hole to win a major - at the 74th time of asking.

The name of the 13th hole? Azalea - after the bright pink flowers that decorate the course.

Eleven months on, the new parents have named their first born Azalea Adele Garcia.

Garcia teeing off from the 13th hole - 'Azalea' - at Augusta in 2002

Garcia was due to speak to reporters about his title defence in Austin, Texas on Tuesday - and kept the appointment despite having to call from a hospital room.

"It's been an eventful morning," he said. "About an hour and a half ago, Angela's waters broke so we're at the hospital right now, kind of checking in.

"It's very exciting and nerve-racking at the same time. It's kind of surreal. I'm excited and a little nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure everything goes well."

He later tweeted the news his wife had given birth to a girl.