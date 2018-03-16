Tiger Woods falls seven shots off the pace at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods has not won a title since 2013

Arnold Palmer Invitational -11 Stenson (Swe), DeChambeau (US); -9 Gooch (US); -8: An (Kor); -7 Hoffman (US); -6 Fowler, Horschel, List, Reed, Moore (all US) Selected others: -5 McIlroy (NI); -4 Rose (Eng), Woods (US) External leaderboard

Tiger Woods is seven shots off the lead after a level-par second-round 72 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida .

Overnight Swedish leader Henrik Stenson now shares top spot with American Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a six-under-par 66.

The pair are two strokes clear of Talor Gooch on nine under par.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy trails the leaders by six shots, with Justin Rose of England one shot further back.

Woods, a 14-time major winner, is seeking a first title since 2013.

He enjoyed his best finish since undergoing four back operations in three years when he finished second to Paul Casey at the Valspar Championship last week.

He sent his opening tee shot into the rough on Friday, having to settle for the first of two bogeys on his front nine before saving par with two birdies in his final seven holes.

McIlroy has missed the cut in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour but remains in contention after a second-round 70 that featured five birdies and three bogeys.

"I could have been a couple of shots lower but overall it has been a solid start to the tournament," he said.

"I need to make a bit of a move over the weekend to get closer to Henrik but I'm pretty pleased where my game's at."