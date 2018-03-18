LPGA Founders Cup: Laura Davies three shots off lead after round of 63

Davies last won an LPGA tournament in 2001

LPGA Founders Cup -14 I Park (Kor); -13 M Uribe (Col); -12 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -11 C Choi (Kor), L Davies (Eng) Selected others: -9 JE Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard (external site)

England's Laura Davies hit her first 63 since 2005 to move three shots behind leader Inbee Park after the LPGA Founders Cup third round.

Davies, 54, would become the oldest champion in LPGA history if she wins.

"I'll certainly have a crack at it," said Davies, who carded one eagle and seven birdies on day three in Arizona. "I've given myself a chance."

South Korea's Park, who has nine wins in 15 attempts when leading into the final round, also hit a nine-under 63.

She is on 14 under, with Colombia's Mariajo Uribe one shot back in second and third-placed Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand on 12 under.

Davies' hopes of registering a first LPGA win since 2001 could be hindered by a sore left calf and Achilles tendon.

"It's a struggle," she said. "It's just walking. Swinging is fine. I can swing as hard as I want to. But every step is just misery."

The oldest LPGA winner is Beth Daniel, who was 46 when she won the 2003 Canadian Women's Open.