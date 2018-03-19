LPGA: Laura Davies records best finish in a decade at Founders Cup

Laura Davies recorded her best finish since 2007

LPGA Founders Cup -19 I Park (Kor); -14 M Alex (Can), L Davies (Eng), A Jutanugarn (Tha); -13 I Chun (Kor), M Khang (US) Selected others: -9 JE Shadoff (Eng), B Law (Eng), C Matthew (Sco); -6 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Laura Davies says she hopes people will stop asking about her retirement plans after recording her best finish since 2007 at the LPGA Founders Cup in Arizona.

The 54-year-old finished joint second on 14 under par with American Marina Alex and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

They were all five shots behind winner Inbee Park of South Korea.

"At 54 I still feel like I can hit the ball as well as most of the really good players out here," Davies said.

"I know I've been playing really well and I haven't had the results to reflect that."

Davies, in her 32nd year on the Tour, carded a three-under-par 69 in her final round for her first top-10 finish since 2014. Her last Tour win came in 2001.

She would have become the oldest champion in LPGA Tour history had she won.

"I'm just delighted the way the week has turned out," added the four-time major winner.

"This is incredible, really. I was four-over after six holes and now I've finished tied second.

"Now people might stop asking me when I'm going to retire - that's the best thing about it.

"I can just go and play and see if I can get a few more top 10 finishes this year, because the more I get up there, I might have a chance of winning again."

Inbee's victory was the 29-year-old's 19th LPGA Tour win.