World Golf Championships: Dustin Johnson knocked out with second defeat

Johnson followed defeat by Bernd Wiesberger with a loss to Adam Hadwin

World number one Dustin Johnson was knocked out of the World Golf Championships with a game to play after a second straight defeat in Austin.

The 33-year-old defending champion followed a first-day loss to Austria's Bernd Wiesberger with a 4&3 defeat by Canada's Adam Hadwin which means he cannot qualify for the knockout stages.

Rory McIlroy kept alive his title hopes with a 2&1 win over Jhonattan Vegas.

Peter Uihlein - who beat McIlroy on Wednesday - lost to Brian Harman.

Those results leave Northern Ireland's McIlroy trailing group leader Harman - whom he faces on Friday - by half a point.

Earlier on Thursday, European number one Tommy Fleetwood recovered from his opening defeat, beating Kevin Chappell by the biggest winning margin of the week so far.

Fleetwood lost 3&2 to fellow Englishman Ian Poulter on day one, but on Thursday cruised to a 7&6 victory over American Chappell.

Poulter still leads group nine after beating 26th seed Daniel Berger 2&1 to maintain his 100% record, but a three-man play-off is possible if Fleetwood beats Berger and Poulter loses to Chappell on Friday.

In group four, Ryder Cup partners Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed will go head-to-head on Friday to decide who progresses to the knockout stage.

On Thursday, Spieth beat China's Li Haotong 4&2 and Reed defeated former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa one up.