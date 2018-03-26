Bernard Gallacher: Scottish golfers can return to world summit

Bernard Gallacher believes the likes of Bradley Neil (left) and Connor Syme can rise to the top of the game

Former European Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher says it is "only a matter of time" before there are more Scots competing at golf's Majors again.

Sandy Lyle, 60, is the only Scot in the field for the Masters at Augusta in April - 30 years after he won the event in 1988.

There are also no Scots in the world's top 100 for the first time since 2010.

"It is a shame that he's the only Scot playing but it's a cyclical thing," Gallacher told BBC Scotland.

"We've got good players coming through in Scotland. It's just how it goes. They just need a break and it's only a matter of time.

"Connor Syme and Bradley Neil are young players that have just started playing on the European Tour and it might take them a little while to find their feet.

Bernard Gallacher reckons the focus will be on Tiger Woods at the Masters in April

"I'm pleased for Sandy and I don't know if he is going to play after this, because there's a rumour this will be his last one."

Neil's triumph as 2014 Amateur Champion secured his chance to play at the Open in 2014 as well as the Masters and US Open in 2015. On each occasion the 22-year-old missed the cut. Syme, 22, came through a qualifier to play at the Open in 2017, but he too missed the cut at Royal Birkdale.

As the build-up begins for the year's first Major, Gallacher, who captained Europe to a Ryder Cup win in 1995 at Oak Hill, says the focus will be on one man at Augusta.

"Tiger Woods is the one we all want to see," he said.

"He's come back from this career-threatening operation to his back and seems to be okay now - he's swinging well.

"He's won four Masters titles and knows how to get round there and it wouldn't surprise me if Tiger does it, to be honest."