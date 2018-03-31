Houston Open: Ian Poulter tied for the lead going into final round

Poulter's best finish at the Masters is tied sixth in 2015

Houston Open third round leaderboard -14 I Poulter (Eng), B Hossler (US); -12 G Chalmers (Aus), E Grillo (Arg), K Tway (US), P Dunne (Ire); -11 K Mitchell (US), R Garrigus (US), H Stenson (Swe), C Hadley (US), M Kuchar (US), N Lindheim (US), S Ryder (US) Selected others: -10 J Spieth (US); -9 S Lowry (Ire), R Fowler (US) -7 J Rose (Eng); -5 P Mickelson (US); -4 E Els (SA) -3 S Power (Ire); -1 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ian Poulter moved a step closer to securing a place at next week's Masters after a seven-under-par 65 sees him tied for the lead going into the final round of the Houston Open.

The winner of the event earns a place at the first men's major of the year.

The 42-year-old Englishman sits on 14 under alongside America's Beau Hossler going into day four.

Ireland's Paul Dunne is tied for third and two shots back from the leaders after carding a three-under 69.

Poulter was four shots off the lead going into day three but a second successive bogey-free round saw him make seven birdies and move to the top of the pile with 18 holes remaining.

Hossler shot a 69, including a birdie at the 18th to tie Poulter at the top.

Dunne, 25, made four birdies and one bogey during his round to remain in contention to win his first PGA Tour title.

American Rickie Fowler was one shot off the lead before Saturday's action and despite opening his third round with three birdies in the first four holes, a bad spell halted the 29-year-old's momentum and he fell down the leaderboard.

Fowler recorded a double-bogey six at the par-four sixth, a bogey five on the 11th and then an eight on the par-five 13th to leave him in tied 17th on nine under after a one-over 73.

He is one of 20 players within five shots of the leaders.

Last week, Poulter was told he had already qualified for the Masters having reached the last eight at the World Golf Championships Match Play.

However, he was then informed 10 minutes before his quarter-final match against Kevin Kisner that he actually needed to reach the semi-finals to earn his Masters place - and subsequently lost 8&6 to the American.