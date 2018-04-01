ANA Inspiration: Pernilla Lindberg leads, Charley Hull in contention

  • From the section Golf
Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the first women's major of the year
Lindberg's previous best finish at a major was tied fifth at the US Open in 2015
ANA Inspiration third round leaderboard
-14 Lindberg (Swe); -11 Olson (US); -10 SH Park, (Kor), I Park (Kor), Shadoff (Eng), Hull (Eng), M Jutanugarn (Tha), Song (US); -9 Uehara (Jap); -8 Feng (Chn), Korda (US)
Selected others: -6 Law (Eng), Thompson (US); -1 Matthew (Sco); +4 Parker (Eng) Full leaderboard

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the first women's major of the year, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull both in contention.

Lindberg's two-under round of 70 left her 14 under par at the ANA Inspiration after joint overnight leader Park Sung-hyun's back-nine collapse.

Ewart Shadoff and Hull were four shots off the lead among a pack of six tied for third, after rounds of 69 each.

American Amy Olson sits in second.

Shadoff got off to a strong start with an eagle-birdie on the second and third, but a double bogey followed on the seventh.

A birdie before the turn was followed by another on the 11th, although the 12th saw another bogey before a birdie on the 18th.

Hull made it through the opening nine without dropping a shot, taking birdies on the second, sixth and eighth.

But two more on the 11th and 12th were followed by dropped shots on the 13th and 17th.

South Korean Park had a two-shot lead after the 11th, but an ugly back nine saw her finish with a two-over 74.

Park had carded just two bogeys through the opening two rounds but had collected three more after 13 holes on Saturday.

She then hit a double bogey at the par-four 15th and dropped another shot at 16 that left her four shots behind Lindberg, along with Olympic champion Inbee Park, Ewart Shadoff and Hull.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch how Thompson loses major after TV replay
Notifications: Sign up to get golf news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow golf news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured