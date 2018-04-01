ANA Inspiration: Pernilla Lindberg leads, Charley Hull in contention

Lindberg's previous best finish at a major was tied fifth at the US Open in 2015

ANA Inspiration third round leaderboard -14 Lindberg (Swe); -11 Olson (US); -10 SH Park, (Kor), I Park (Kor), Shadoff (Eng), Hull (Eng), M Jutanugarn (Tha), Song (US); -9 Uehara (Jap); -8 Feng (Chn), Korda (US) Selected others: -6 Law (Eng), Thompson (US); -1 Matthew (Sco); +4 Parker (Eng) Full leaderboard

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the first women's major of the year, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull both in contention.

Lindberg's two-under round of 70 left her 14 under par at the ANA Inspiration after joint overnight leader Park Sung-hyun's back-nine collapse.

Ewart Shadoff and Hull were four shots off the lead among a pack of six tied for third, after rounds of 69 each.

American Amy Olson sits in second.

Shadoff got off to a strong start with an eagle-birdie on the second and third, but a double bogey followed on the seventh.

A birdie before the turn was followed by another on the 11th, although the 12th saw another bogey before a birdie on the 18th.

Hull made it through the opening nine without dropping a shot, taking birdies on the second, sixth and eighth.

But two more on the 11th and 12th were followed by dropped shots on the 13th and 17th.

South Korean Park had a two-shot lead after the 11th, but an ugly back nine saw her finish with a two-over 74.

Park had carded just two bogeys through the opening two rounds but had collected three more after 13 holes on Saturday.

She then hit a double bogey at the par-four 15th and dropped another shot at 16 that left her four shots behind Lindberg, along with Olympic champion Inbee Park, Ewart Shadoff and Hull.