ANA Inspiration: Pernilla Lindberg leads, Charley Hull in contention
- From the section Golf
|ANA Inspiration third round leaderboard
|-14 Lindberg (Swe); -11 Olson (US); -10 SH Park, (Kor), I Park (Kor), Shadoff (Eng), Hull (Eng), M Jutanugarn (Tha), Song (US); -9 Uehara (Jap); -8 Feng (Chn), Korda (US)
|Selected others: -6 Law (Eng), Thompson (US); -1 Matthew (Sco); +4 Parker (Eng) Full leaderboard
Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg takes a three-shot lead into the final round of the first women's major of the year, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Charley Hull both in contention.
Lindberg's two-under round of 70 left her 14 under par at the ANA Inspiration after joint overnight leader Park Sung-hyun's back-nine collapse.
Ewart Shadoff and Hull were four shots off the lead among a pack of six tied for third, after rounds of 69 each.
American Amy Olson sits in second.
Shadoff got off to a strong start with an eagle-birdie on the second and third, but a double bogey followed on the seventh.
A birdie before the turn was followed by another on the 11th, although the 12th saw another bogey before a birdie on the 18th.
Hull made it through the opening nine without dropping a shot, taking birdies on the second, sixth and eighth.
But two more on the 11th and 12th were followed by dropped shots on the 13th and 17th.
South Korean Park had a two-shot lead after the 11th, but an ugly back nine saw her finish with a two-over 74.
Park had carded just two bogeys through the opening two rounds but had collected three more after 13 holes on Saturday.
She then hit a double bogey at the par-four 15th and dropped another shot at 16 that left her four shots behind Lindberg, along with Olympic champion Inbee Park, Ewart Shadoff and Hull.
