Rory McIlroy believes "letting my sub-conscious take over rather than over-thinking it" can help him complete the career grand slam at this week's Masters.

"I need to have fun, I need to be happy and need to have a smile on my face," McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I don’t want to be so bogged down by it that I can’t go out and let myself and play. I need to enjoy it, enjoy the moment."

