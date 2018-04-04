Masters 2018: Tiger Woods pairing a dream - Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood missed the cut on his debut last year, finishing eight over after the opening two rounds

England's Tommy Fleetwood says "it can't get better" than being paired with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods at the Masters.

The pair, drawn along with Australian Marc Leishman for the opening two rounds, start at 15:42 BST on Thursday.

"The first ever Masters I watched was 1997 when Tiger won his first - 21 years on I'm drawn with him. It's just brilliant," said Fleetwood, 27.

"To be playing alongside him is very cool."

Woods, 42, is a four-time Masters champion - winning in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005 - but has not played at Augusta National since 2015 after a serious back injury.

Fleetwood, ranked 12th in the world, returns to the tournament after missing the cut on his debut last year.

Fleetwood enjoyed the "best year" of his life after finishing as Europe's top player in 2017 by winning the European Tour's Race to Dubai title.

He moved into the world's top 20 for the first time and has continued his form this year with victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship in January.

"I don't think you can get a better draw than Tiger Woods at the Masters," he told BBC Radio 5 live's The Cut golf podcast.

"All that said, I'm only bothered about me. Whatever he does is not my problem, I've got to get on with my own stuff."