BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth & Dustin Johnson skim water on 16th hole at Augusta

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf

Watch some of the world's best golfers, including Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, attempt stunning trick shots during practice on the 16th hole at Augusta.

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

WATCH MORE: 'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Spieth & Johnson's water-skimming trick shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

What is Man City's plan to subdue Salah?

Video

Why I'm a 'walking miracle' - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

'We have to write our own history' - Klopp & Guardiola preview quarter-final

Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

'Absolute heaven' - Augusta is in magical condition

  • From the section Golf
Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Video

Liverpool v Man City too close to call - Benitez

Top Stories