Masters: Tom Watson wins Augusta National par-three contest

Tom Watson won the Masters in 1977 and 1981

Tom Watson's hopes of winning a third Masters title suffered a blow when he won the traditional par-three contest at Augusta National on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old American, playing with fellow legends Jack Nicklaus, 78, and Gary Player, 82, won on six under, one ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood will not be too disgruntled because no player has won the par-three event and the Masters in the same year.

"It's the magic of the putter - everything has gone in," said Watson.

Wives, girlfriends, parents and children tend to caddie on a fun afternoon, with some playing shots.

Matt Kuchar's young son rolled in a 30ft putt to cheers of "Kuuuuuuuch!", normally reserved for his dad, while world number two Justin Thomas' father found the water with his tee shot on the ninth.

Arguably the biggest roar of the day was reserved for Nicklaus' grandson, who shot a hole-in-one at the last hole.

Nicklaus wiped away a tear before joking: "Where's your dad to get a round in? You're too young to drink."

He told Sky Sports: "I asked him when we were at home four days ago if he wanted to hit a shot. He said yes, so I told him he would hit a hole-in-one."

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson delighted the patrons at Augusta National

There were two official holes-in-one this year, with Dylan Frittelli and Tony Finau taking the overall total to 96 in the competition's history.

However, Finau then injured himself while dancing down the fairway in celebration. The 28-year-old American's ankle buckled and he appeared to pop it back into place before hobbling to his family for a hug.

There are fears he may not now be able to start his first round on Thursday, however he declined to speak to reporters after leaving the course. Finau's round is scheduled to begin 12:43 (17:43 BST).

Tony Finau collapses after hitting a hole-in-one

The American was quickly back to his feet to be congratulated by his young family

The contest was first held in 1960, with Sam Snead victorious. Snead was the previous oldest champion at 61 in 1974.

Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll carried his clubs

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson had his daughter among several children in his group

England's Justin Rose was accompanied by his two children