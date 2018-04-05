Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia takes 13 at 15th hole as Tiger Woods makes Augusta return

Sergio Garcia's victory at Augusta last year was his first major title

Defending champion Sergio Garcia put five shots into the water for a 13 on the 15th in round one at the Masters.

The Spaniard equalled the worst score for a hole in the tournament's history and carded a nine-over-par 81.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods returned to Augusta with a one-over-par opening round of 73 on Thursday.

The 42-year-old world number 103, playing in the event for the first time since 2015, had two birdies in the last five holes in the Georgia sunshine.

Garcia was two over playing the par-five 15th but his pitch over the water guarding the green trickled back down the steep slope.

The 38-year-old attempted virtually the same style of flighted shot on each subsequent occasion, before finally getting one to stay on the green - but his one-putt for a 13 meant his score for that hole was two worse than Ignacio Garrido's previous record high of 11.

To the delight of the sympathetic crowd, he birdied the next hole but cut a dazed figure as he completed his round.

American Woods, joint second and tied fifth in his most recent PGA Tour events last month, has only broken 70 once in 21 opening rounds at the Masters.

With clear blue skies and benign breezes at the legendary 7,435-yard course, he holed from seven feet to birdie the third - but found bunkers at the next two holes to drop consecutive shots.

Another shot went at the 11th after a pushed tee shot and he needed to hole a putt from the fringe at the 12th to only drop one stroke after his tee shot trickled into Rae's Creek.

Australian Marc Leishman, the 34-year-old world number 16 playing with Woods and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, birdied two of the first three holes and held the lead at four under before he chipped into the water at the 15th and made a double bogey - finishing with a two-under 70.

British interest

Race to Dubai winner Fleetwood birdied two par fives but was two over when he had a seven-foot eagle chance at the 15th.

That stayed right but the birdie was followed by two more in succession, including a putt from 20 feet at the 17th.

World number 13 Paul Casey, winner of the Valspar Championship last month, had problems on the greens and was three over after seven, before finishing with a 74.

Danny Willett, winner two years ago, and fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick, were both five over par but recovered two shots to post rounds of 75, Willett making three birdies on the back nine.

Harry Ellis, the 22-year-old from England who won the Amateur Championship last year, carded three double bogeys and a triple bogey in a 14-over 86.