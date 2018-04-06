BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 on the 15th at Augusta
Sergio Garcia's nightmare 13 at the Masters
- From the section Golf
Defending Masters champion Sergio Garcia has an absolute nightmare at the 15th at Augusta, ending up in the water five times before carding a disastrous 13 to equal the worst score for a hole in the tournament's history and finish his round with a nine-over-par 81.
Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.