BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth holes five birdies in a row to lead at Augusta

Former champion Jordan Spieth has a run of five birdies in a row on the back nine to lead by two at Augusta after the first round of the Masters.

Spieth hit a six-under 66, with Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar sharing second and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy one of seven players at three under.

Masters 2018

