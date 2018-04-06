Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth & Rory McIlroy share clubhouse lead

Rory McIlroy mixed four birdies with three dropped shots in round two

2018 Masters Venue: Augusta National Dates: 5-8 April Coverage: Watch highlights of the first two days before live and uninterrupted coverage of the weekend's action on BBC Two and up to four live streams online. Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. Read live text commentary, analysis and social media on the BBC Sport website and the sport app. Full details

First-round leader Jordan Spieth shared the clubhouse lead with Rory McIlroy midway through day two at the Masters.

Spieth, two shots clear overnight, began with a double bogey and dropped another shot at the next in a two-over 74 and a four-under-par halfway total.

That was matched by Northern Irishman McIlroy, who returned a 71 at Augusta.

Three-time winner Phil Mickelson dropped five shots in four holes en route to a 79 and at five over is in danger of missing the cut.

Spieth birdied five consecutive holes on the back nine in round one but his opening drive on day two went deep into the trees on the right and he could not find the fairway with his second as he started with a six.

Another shot went at the par-five second when he took three from the edge of the green and the 2015 champion was unable to make a birdie on the front nine for the first time in his Masters career.

American Spieth, the most recent of five players to win the Masters having led after all four rounds, had to wait until the picturesque par-five 13th for his first birdie of the day.

Conditions were still set fair at the magnificent Georgia venue as McIlroy dropped a shot at his opening hole with a three-putt, but at one stage he was one of eight leaders at three under par.

The world number seven made consecutive birdies on each nine but saw makeable birdie putts on the closing two greens slip by.

"I'm a little frustrated I'm not, say, seven under, but anything under par was pretty good," the 28-year-old said.

"The wind is not up that much, but it's enough to make it really tricky and the pin positions were tough, so it's hard to get it close."

Left-hander Mickelson was only one off the lead when his drive found the pine straw under the trees at the uphill par-four ninth.

His attempted escape struck a tree and ricocheted into an unplayable lie, resulting in a triple bogey.

After dropping another shot at the 11th, when an ambitious flop shot for once failed the produce the intended result, he double bogeyed the short 12th after his tee shot rolled back down into Rae's Creek.

Inspired to try golf? Find out how to get into golf with our special guide.

Britons waiting on cut mark

Mickelson's five-over total was matched by Englishmen Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton.

Poulter, 42, who won in Houston last week to secure his place in the event, double bogeyed the 11th before mixing three birdies with three bogeys over the final six holes for a round of 75.

World number 17 Hatton also posted a 75, dropping shots on the 16th and 17th holes.

Britain's first Masters champion, 60-year-old Scot Sandy Lyle, slipped to nine over before three birdies in four holes in a round of 76 that left him at six over.