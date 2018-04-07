BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Patrick Reed leads at Augusta at halfway stage

'What a beaut!' - Reed two ahead at halfway stage

  • From the section Golf

World number 24 Patrick Reed posts a six-under-par 66 to take a two-shot lead at Augusta at the halfway stage of the Masters.

First-round leader Jordan Spieth, the 2015 winner, returned a 74 and is five adrift alongside Rory McIlroy (71).

Find out how to follow coverage of the 2018 Masters across the BBC here including live, uninterrupted coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

